Matt Duffy vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Matt Duffy (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .265.
- Duffy has picked up a hit in 33 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In nine games this season (14.8%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (19.7%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.317
|AVG
|.203
|.387
|OBP
|.247
|.390
|SLG
|.261
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|13/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.002 WHIP ranks first, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
