How to Watch the Royals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Luis Castillo and James McArthur are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals square off on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 118 home runs.
- Fueled by 348 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 485 (four per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- McArthur will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 26-year-old right-hander.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Austin Cox
|James Paxton
|8/11/2023
|Cardinals
|W 12-8
|Home
|Dylan Coleman
|Adam Wainwright
|8/12/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-4
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Steven Matz
|8/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-8
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|James McArthur
|Luis Castillo
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Justin Steele
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Jameson Taillon
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Spenser Watkins
