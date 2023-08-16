Nelson Velazquez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After batting .161 with three home runs and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .250.
- In eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), Velazquez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (35.7%), homering in 10.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Velazquez has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|.313
|AVG
|.083
|.371
|OBP
|.083
|.750
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 163 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 10th, 1.040 WHIP ranks fourth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.