MJ Melendez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on August 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Mariners.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .227 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 113 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (9.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.9% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (35.4%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.0%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.214
|AVG
|.242
|.289
|OBP
|.315
|.341
|SLG
|.428
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|65/24
|K/BB
|66/18
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 163 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 10th, 1.040 WHIP ranks fourth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th.
