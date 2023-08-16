Michael Massey vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Michael Massey (.487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Mariners.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Massey will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 over the course of his last games.
- Massey has had a hit in 49 of 93 games this year (52.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (19.4%).
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has driven home a run in 25 games this season (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 24 of 93 games (25.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.245
|AVG
|.223
|.317
|OBP
|.255
|.371
|SLG
|.389
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|31/14
|K/BB
|42/6
|3
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Castillo (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 163 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.20), fourth in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
