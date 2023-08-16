Maikel Garcia vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on August 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .290 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a 17-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 61 of 86 games this season (70.9%), including 25 multi-hit games (29.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.7% of his games this year, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 32 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 41.9% of his games this season (36 of 86), he has scored, and in six of those games (7%) he has scored more than once.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.327
|AVG
|.252
|.362
|OBP
|.306
|.430
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|13
|31/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|9
|SB
|9
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 10th, 1.040 WHIP ranks fourth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
