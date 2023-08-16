Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on August 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .290 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a 17-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 61 of 86 games this season (70.9%), including 25 multi-hit games (29.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.7% of his games this year, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 32 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 41.9% of his games this season (36 of 86), he has scored, and in six of those games (7%) he has scored more than once.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .327 AVG .252 .362 OBP .306 .430 SLG .340 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 27 RBI 13 31/12 K/BB 44/13 9 SB 9

Mariners Pitching Rankings