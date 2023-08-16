Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Mariners.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.318), slugging percentage (.496) and total hits (133) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Witt Jr. will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 with three homers in his last outings.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this season (79 of 118), with more than one hit 38 times (32.2%).
- In 18.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44 games this season (37.3%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (44.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.305
|AVG
|.249
|.338
|OBP
|.298
|.568
|SLG
|.422
|29
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|8
|51
|RBI
|25
|43/13
|K/BB
|55/14
|13
|SB
|21
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.20), fourth in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
