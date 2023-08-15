Nelson Velazquez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Emerson Hancock) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .268 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), Velazquez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 38.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 13), and 11.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (53.8%), including one multi-run game.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.345
|AVG
|.083
|.406
|OBP
|.083
|.828
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|1
|8/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Hancock (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
