After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Emerson Hancock) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .268 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.

In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), Velazquez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 38.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 13), and 11.4% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (53.8%), including one multi-run game.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .345 AVG .083 .406 OBP .083 .828 SLG .333 6 XBH 1 4 HR 1 8 RBI 1 8/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings