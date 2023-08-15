MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .222 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 71 of 112 games this year (63.4%) Melendez has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (15.2%).
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (9.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (24.1%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (10.7%).
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (39 of 112), with two or more runs nine times (8.0%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.205
|AVG
|.242
|.282
|OBP
|.315
|.335
|SLG
|.428
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|65/24
|K/BB
|66/18
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 128 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Hancock (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
