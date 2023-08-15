The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .227.

Massey is batting .286 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Massey has picked up a hit in 48 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had an RBI in 24 games this season (26.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 92 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .232 AVG .223 .308 OBP .255 .362 SLG .389 12 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 21 31/14 K/BB 42/6 3 SB 2

