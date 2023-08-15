Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .780 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Emerson Hancock on the mound, on August 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

Emerson Hancock TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.318), slugging percentage (.492) and total hits (132) this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is 25th in slugging.

Witt Jr. enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .476 with two homers.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 78 of 117 games this season (66.7%), including 38 multi-hit games (32.5%).

Looking at the 117 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (17.9%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 43 of 117 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (52 of 117), with two or more runs 10 times (8.5%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .305 AVG .249 .337 OBP .298 .561 SLG .422 28 XBH 23 14 HR 8 47 RBI 25 43/12 K/BB 55/14 13 SB 21

