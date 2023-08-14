The Seattle Mariners (63-54) and the Kansas City Royals (38-81) will square off in the series opener on Monday, August 14 at Kauffman Stadium, with Logan Gilbert getting the ball for the Mariners and Brady Singer taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to win. An 8-run total has been listed in the contest.

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (10-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-8, 5.05 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Royals and Mariners game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+125), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Royals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 42 (55.3%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 19-17 (winning 52.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 60% chance to win.

The Mariners went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Royals have won in 34, or 32.4%, of the 105 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 23-51 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Massey 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.