Monday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Seattle Mariners (63-54) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (38-81) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (8-8, 5.05 ERA).

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been victorious in 34, or 32.4%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 23 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (470 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule