MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .765 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .225 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Melendez is batting .333 with three homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this season (27 of 111), with two or more RBI 12 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .209 AVG .242 .287 OBP .315 .341 SLG .428 16 XBH 21 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 62/24 K/BB 66/18 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings