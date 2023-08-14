On Monday, Matt Beaty (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty has three doubles and two walks while hitting .233.

Beaty has had a base hit in six of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.

Beaty has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .250 AVG .235 .333 OBP .316 .250 SLG .412 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 2/0 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings