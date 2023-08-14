Bobby Witt Jr. and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (131 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.313), slugging percentage (.482) and total hits (128) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 77 of 116 games this year (66.4%), including multiple hits 37 times (31.9%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (17.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 42 games this season (36.2%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 51 of 116 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .295 AVG .249 .328 OBP .298 .543 SLG .422 27 XBH 23 13 HR 8 46 RBI 25 43/12 K/BB 55/14 13 SB 21

Mariners Pitching Rankings