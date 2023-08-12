The 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10-12 will feature Nelly Korda as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 6,881-yard course, with a purse of $7,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Korda at the AIG Women's Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Nelly Korda Insights

Korda has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Korda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Korda has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five events.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Korda has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 15 -9 272 1 13 6 10 $1.5M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,881 yards this week, which is 134 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Korda has played i the last year (6,539 yards) is 342 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,881).

Korda's Last Time Out

Korda finished in the 50th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

Her 3.94-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship was strong, putting her in the 91st percentile of the field.

Korda shot better than 75% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Korda recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the field averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Korda recorded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.6).

Korda had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 4.2 on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship.

In that most recent competition, Korda's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.6).

Korda ended the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Korda fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards

