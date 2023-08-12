Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Matt Duffy (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .260 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In 32 of 58 games this season (55.2%) Duffy has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (6.9%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In eight games this season (13.8%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (17.2%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.312
|AVG
|.203
|.372
|OBP
|.247
|.377
|SLG
|.261
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|13/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Matz (3-7) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
