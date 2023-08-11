The St. Louis Cardinals (51-65) and the Kansas City Royals (37-80) will match up in the series opener on Friday, August 11 at Kauffman Stadium, with Adam Wainwright starting for the Cardinals and Dylan Coleman taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+105). The contest's total has been listed at 11 runs.

Royals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-6, 7.81 ERA) vs Coleman - KC (0-0, 10.05 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 21-27 record (winning 43.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 33, or 32%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 31 times in 97 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Duffy 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+185) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+105) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+155) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.