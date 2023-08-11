Adam Wainwright gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

The Royals are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cardinals have -110 odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won 18.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-9).

Kansas City has a 4-10 record (winning only 28.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Royals a 52.4% chance to win.

Kansas City has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-60-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals are 9-8-0 ATS this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-36 16-44 17-30 20-49 27-58 10-21

