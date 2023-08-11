Nelson Velazquez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nelson Velazquez returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis CardinalsAugust 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 7 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-4.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .241.
- Velazquez has picked up a hit in five games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in 30.0% of his games this year, and 9.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In three games this season, Velazquez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.81, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .359 batting average against him.
