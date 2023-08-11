Nelson Velazquez returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis CardinalsAugust 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 7 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-4.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .241.

Velazquez has picked up a hit in five games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in 30.0% of his games this year, and 9.4% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this season, Velazquez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .353 AVG .083 .450 OBP .083 .824 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings