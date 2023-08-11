MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, MJ Melendez (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .223 with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Melendez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with four homers in his last outings.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 109), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.9% of his games this year, Melendez has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.205
|AVG
|.242
|.286
|OBP
|.315
|.337
|SLG
|.428
|15
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|20
|61/24
|K/BB
|66/18
|3
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 111 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.81, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .359 against him.
