Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .259 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Duffy has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), with multiple hits four times (7.0%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In seven games this season, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 of 57 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.311
|AVG
|.203
|.373
|OBP
|.247
|.378
|SLG
|.261
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|12/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Wainwright (3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed three innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.81, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .359 batting average against him.
