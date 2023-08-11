After hitting .273 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Beaty and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is batting .269 with three doubles and two walks.

Beaty has picked up a hit in six games this season (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.

In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Beaty has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .500 AVG .200 .600 OBP .200 .500 SLG .200 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 1/0 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings