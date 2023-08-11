Dairon Blanco -- with a slugging percentage of .360 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .253 with six doubles, four triples and four walks.

This season, Blanco has tallied at least one hit in 16 of 27 games (59.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 27 games played this year, he has not homered.

Blanco has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .306 AVG .209 .342 OBP .277 .500 SLG .372 5 XBH 5 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 12/2 5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings