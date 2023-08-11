Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dairon Blanco -- with a slugging percentage of .360 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .253 with six doubles, four triples and four walks.
- This season, Blanco has tallied at least one hit in 16 of 27 games (59.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 27 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Blanco has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.306
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.277
|.500
|SLG
|.372
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|5
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.81, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .359 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.