Rafael Devers will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (59-55) on Thursday, August 10, when they battle Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (37-79) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-250). The total is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (6-3, 3.60 ERA) vs Austin Cox - KC (0-1, 3.58 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 49 times and won 26, or 53.1%, of those games.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 33, or 32.4%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 6-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

