How to Watch the Royals vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Bobby Witt Jr. and Jarren Duran hit the field when the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet on Thursday at Fenway Park.
Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 111 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 333 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 454 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.14 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.402 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Cox will take to the mound for the Royals, his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has finished nine appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 9-6
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Taijuan Walker
|8/7/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Brayan Bello
|8/8/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Kutter Crawford
|8/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Nick Pivetta
|8/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Austin Cox
|James Paxton
|8/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Adam Wainwright
|8/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Steven Matz
|8/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bryan Woo
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Luis Castillo
