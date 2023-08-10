Royals vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 10
Thursday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (59-55) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (37-79) at 7:10 PM (on August 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (6-3, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Austin Cox (0-1, 3.58 ERA).
Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Royals Player Props
|Red Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have come away with 33 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 6-11 when favored by +190 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (454 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|@ Phillies
|L 9-6
|Alec Marsh vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 6
|@ Phillies
|L 8-4
|Zack Greinke vs Taijuan Walker
|August 7
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-2
|Cole Ragans vs Brayan Bello
|August 8
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Brady Singer vs Kutter Crawford
|August 9
|@ Red Sox
|L 4-3
|Jordan Lyles vs Nick Pivetta
|August 10
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Austin Cox vs James Paxton
|August 11
|Cardinals
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Adam Wainwright
|August 12
|Cardinals
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Steven Matz
|August 14
|Mariners
|-
|Brady Singer vs Logan Gilbert
|August 15
|Mariners
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Bryan Woo
|August 16
|Mariners
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Luis Castillo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.