Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Red Sox on August 9, 2023
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals meet at Fenway Park on Wednesday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has put up 122 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 34 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .268/.309/.475 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 3
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has put up 97 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.
- He's slashed .249/.295/.426 on the year.
- Perez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Phillies
|Aug. 6
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.