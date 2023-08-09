Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (58-55) and Kansas City Royals (37-78) going head-to-head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 9.

The Red Sox will call on Nick Pivetta (7-6) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (3-12).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The last 10 Royals games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (32.7%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (451 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.14 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule