The Kansas City Royals (36-78) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Boston Red Sox (58-54) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Red Sox will call on Kutter Crawford (5-5) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (7-8).

Royals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (5-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Singer - KC (7-8, 5.10 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (7-8) takes the mound first for the Royals in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went eight scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.

Singer is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season.

Singer will try to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (5-5) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.51 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .225.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Crawford has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

