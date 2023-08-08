Oddsmakers have listed player props for Rafael Devers, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 20 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 25 walks and 68 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen 32 bases.

He's slashed .269/.309/.478 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 95 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 45 RBI.

He's slashed .246/.292/.425 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Crawford Stats

Kutter Crawford (5-5) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 14th start of the season.

He has one quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Crawford has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Aug. 2 5.0 4 0 0 5 1 at Giants Jul. 28 5.2 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Mets Jul. 22 4.0 4 4 4 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 6.0 1 0 0 9 4 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 4.0 7 3 3 3 1

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Devers Stats

Devers has recorded 107 hits with 25 doubles, 26 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.334/.519 so far this season.

Devers hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 71 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .284/.353/.474 slash line so far this season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

