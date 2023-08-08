Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (58-54) and the Kansas City Royals (36-78) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 8.

The Red Sox will call on Kutter Crawford (5-5) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (7-8).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 6-3.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been victorious in 32, or 32%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 12-34 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (442 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule