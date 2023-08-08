Royals vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (58-54) and the Kansas City Royals (36-78) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 8.
The Red Sox will call on Kutter Crawford (5-5) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (7-8).
Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 6-3.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have been victorious in 32, or 32%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 12-34 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (442 total).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 3
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Brady Singer vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 4
|@ Phillies
|W 7-5
|Jordan Lyles vs Aaron Nola
|August 5
|@ Phillies
|L 9-6
|Alec Marsh vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 6
|@ Phillies
|L 8-4
|Zack Greinke vs Taijuan Walker
|August 7
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-2
|Cole Ragans vs Brayan Bello
|August 8
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Kutter Crawford
|August 9
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
|August 10
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Alec Marsh vs TBA
|August 11
|Cardinals
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Adam Wainwright
|August 12
|Cardinals
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Steven Matz
|August 14
|Mariners
|-
|Brady Singer vs Logan Gilbert
