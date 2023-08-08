On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .220 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 66 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (22.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (9.4%).

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season (36 of 106), with two or more runs eight times (7.5%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 50 .205 AVG .236 .286 OBP .310 .337 SLG .385 15 XBH 18 6 HR 3 21 RBI 16 61/24 K/BB 63/17 3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings