Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .219.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 42 of 86 games this year (48.8%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.4%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (9.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (26.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (10.5%).
- In 22 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.224
|AVG
|.214
|.308
|OBP
|.243
|.360
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|31/14
|K/BB
|39/5
|3
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.35 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
