The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks while hitting .279.

Garcia will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last outings.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this year (55 of 80), with more than one hit 21 times (26.3%).

In 5.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 30 games this year (37.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .312 AVG .245 .347 OBP .296 .422 SLG .340 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 25 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 38/11 9 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings