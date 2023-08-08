On Tuesday, Kyle Isbel (batting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .223.

Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this year (30 of 56), with at least two hits 11 times (19.6%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (7.1%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this year (25.0%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 19 games this year (33.9%), including five multi-run games (8.9%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .237 AVG .210 .260 OBP .248 .376 SLG .370 9 XBH 11 2 HR 2 11 RBI 5 15/2 K/BB 25/5 3 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings