Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .247.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 47 of 78 games this year (60.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has had at least one RBI in 20.5% of his games this season (16 of 78), with more than one RBI three times (3.8%).

He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .246 AVG .248 .291 OBP .309 .400 SLG .416 11 XBH 16 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 25/5 K/BB 24/10 2 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings