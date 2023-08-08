Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.419 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 121 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .478. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 72 of 111 games this season (64.9%), including multiple hits 35 times (31.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (17.1%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 36.9% of his games this season (41 of 111), with more than one RBI 15 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 45.0% of his games this year (50 of 111), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.289
|AVG
|.249
|.324
|OBP
|.295
|.529
|SLG
|.427
|25
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|25
|43/12
|K/BB
|53/13
|13
|SB
|19
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
