The Boston Red Sox (57-54) and the Kansas City Royals (36-77) will clash on Monday, August 7 at Fenway Park, with Brayan Bello pitching for the Red Sox and Cole Ragans taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+165). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 4.33 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 24 (52.2%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have a record of 3-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Boston has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in three tries.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have come away with 32 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 10-24 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Royals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Michael Massey 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.