Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 105 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 440 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.413 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole Ragans heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his fourth win.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, throwing six innings without allowing a run.

In two starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Ragans has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished 12 without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Mets W 4-0 Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets W 9-2 Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies L 9-6 Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles James Paxton 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Alec Marsh - 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Greinke Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz

