How to Watch the Royals vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 105 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 440 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.
- The Royals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.413 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cole Ragans heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his fourth win.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, throwing six innings without allowing a run.
- In two starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Ragans has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished 12 without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Kodai Senga
|8/3/2023
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/4/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Aaron Nola
|8/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 9-6
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Taijuan Walker
|8/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Brayan Bello
|8/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Kutter Crawford
|8/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|James Paxton
|8/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|-
|8/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Adam Wainwright
|8/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Steven Matz
