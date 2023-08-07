The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .218 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Massey has picked up a hit in 48.2% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of them.

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has an RBI in 23 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 85 games (25.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .224 AVG .213 .308 OBP .243 .360 SLG .362 11 XBH 8 3 HR 6 16 RBI 18 31/14 K/BB 39/5 3 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings