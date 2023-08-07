The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

  • Beaty is hitting .294 with a double and a walk.
  • Beaty has a hit in five of 10 games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
  • Beaty has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.500 AVG .200
.600 OBP .200
.500 SLG .200
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
1/0 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 3.79 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
