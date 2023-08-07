Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Monday, Maikel Garcia (.310 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two walks and eight RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .364.
- Garcia has had a hit in 54 of 79 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (26.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 79), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 29 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 39.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.312
|AVG
|.245
|.347
|OBP
|.297
|.422
|SLG
|.343
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|12
|28/11
|K/BB
|38/11
|9
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
