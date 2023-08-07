Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .222 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 52.7% of his games this season (29 of 55), with more than one hit 11 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (7.3%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 14 games this season (25.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.237
|AVG
|.208
|.260
|OBP
|.248
|.376
|SLG
|.365
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/2
|K/BB
|24/5
|3
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Bello (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.