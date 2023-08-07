Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .247 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Olivares has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 7.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (20.5%), Olivares has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.8%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.246
|AVG
|.248
|.291
|OBP
|.309
|.400
|SLG
|.416
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|25/5
|K/BB
|24/10
|2
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Bello (8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
