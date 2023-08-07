The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco and his .560 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .260 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.

This year, Blanco has posted at least one hit in 15 of 25 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this year.

In eight games this year (32.0%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .306 AVG .216 .342 OBP .275 .500 SLG .351 5 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 9/1 5 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings