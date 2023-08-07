The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .767 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 120 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 71 of 110 games this year (64.5%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (31.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (17.3%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (50 of 110), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .289 AVG .248 .324 OBP .291 .529 SLG .423 25 XBH 21 12 HR 8 43 RBI 24 43/12 K/BB 53/12 13 SB 19

Red Sox Pitching Rankings