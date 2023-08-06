How to Watch the Royals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Alec Bohm and Freddy Fermin will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals play at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Royals Player Props
|Phillies vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Phillies vs Royals Prediction
|Phillies vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 104 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 316 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 436 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.
- The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.412 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-11) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the New York Mets on Wednesday.
- He has two quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- Greinke has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|José Quintana
|8/2/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Kodai Senga
|8/3/2023
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/4/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Aaron Nola
|8/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 9-6
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Taijuan Walker
|8/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Brayan Bello
|8/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Kutter Crawford
|8/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|James Paxton
|8/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|-
|8/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Adam Wainwright
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.