Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .272 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Duffy has recorded a hit in 31 of 55 games this year (56.4%), including four multi-hit games (7.3%).

He has homered in one of 55 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (12.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .311 AVG .226 .373 OBP .262 .378 SLG .290 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 12/5 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings